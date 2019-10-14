Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Career-high receiving yards
Gesicki caught three of seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to Washington.
Gesicki posted the highest receiving yardage total of his young career during the Week 6 loss, although his catch rate left something to be desired. The Dolphins stand to continue giving Gesicki ample opportunities as the season continues, in order to further his development as an aerial weapon, but he nonetheless remains difficult to rely on for fantasy production. The second-year pro has a tough matchup against the Bills coming up Week 7.
