Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Catches one pass in loss
Gesicki caught his only target for five yards during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Gesicki has now caught four passes across his last five games. The rookie second-round pick has showcased his potential as a red zone threat on limited occasions this season, but has yet to put together anything close to resembling a complete game. Gesicki is not worth fantasy attention outside of dynasty formats.
