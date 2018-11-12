Gesicki brought in his only target during Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Packers.

Gesicki saw less offensive snaps (20) than fellow tight ends A.J. Derby and Nick O'Leary , and received only one target for the second straight week. It's hard to imagine the rookie second-round pick putting up big numbers while splitting snaps in Miami's mediocre passing offense, but he remains a key part of the Dolphins' plans for the future.