Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Catches only target in loss
Gesicki brought in his only target during Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Packers.
Gesicki saw less offensive snaps (20) than fellow tight ends A.J. Derby and Nick O'Leary , and received only one target for the second straight week. It's hard to imagine the rookie second-round pick putting up big numbers while splitting snaps in Miami's mediocre passing offense, but he remains a key part of the Dolphins' plans for the future.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Fails to bring in lone target Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Suits up Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Limited again Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Posts career high in yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...