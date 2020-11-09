Gesicki caught three of four targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cardinals.

Gesicki finished third on the team in targets and receiving yards as he came through with his best output since Week 5. His long gain of 19 yards was his third-longest of the season and he recorded multiple catches for just the second time in his last six games. Although Gesicki's fantasy production has been rather sporadic this season, he could benefit from Tua Tagovailoa's ascendence moving forward. His next chance to produce will come Sunday against a Chargers team that has been susceptible to opposing tight ends this season.