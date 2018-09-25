Gesicki hauled in three of three targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Raiders.

Gesicki's longest play was a 19-yard reception from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The rookie benefited from increased looks after A.J. Derby (foot) exited the game, and showed chemistry with Tannehill on limited targets. If Derby remains sidelined for a significant amount of time, expect Gesicki's role in the offense to increase.