Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Comes up empty in preseason opener
Gesicki failed to come up with either of his two targets during the Dolphins' 26-24 preseason loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday.
The heralded second-round pick had been coming on all throughout camp, progressively earning himself more first-team snaps in the process. That made Thursday's empty stat line both surprising and disappointing, the usual applicable caveats about preseason notwithstanding. Despite the underwhelming debut, the Dolphins clearly have plans for the talented Penn State product to play a significant role in the offense during the coming season, and he has all of the measurables to create plenty of mismatches. He'll look to bounce back when Miami takes on the Panthers a week from Friday in their second exhibition contest.
