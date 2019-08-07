Gesicki impressed as a pass catcher in practice Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Gesicki has been a mixed bag through the beginning of training camp but now appears to be slowly gaining momentum. The second-year pro hauled in at least one touchdown Tuesday among his numerous catches, while fellow tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) participated in his first set of 11-on-11 drills. The opportunity is there for Gesicki to earn himself a three-down role in Miami if he logs an impressive preseason, though if he struggles it's conceivable that any of Allen, Nick O'Leary and Durham Smythe pass him on the depth chart.

More News
Our Latest Stories