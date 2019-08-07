Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Coming on in camp
Gesicki impressed as a pass catcher in practice Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Gesicki has been a mixed bag through the beginning of training camp but now appears to be slowly gaining momentum. The second-year pro hauled in at least one touchdown Tuesday among his numerous catches, while fellow tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) participated in his first set of 11-on-11 drills. The opportunity is there for Gesicki to earn himself a three-down role in Miami if he logs an impressive preseason, though if he struggles it's conceivable that any of Allen, Nick O'Leary and Durham Smythe pass him on the depth chart.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Sophomore improvements expected•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Adds additional weight•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Getting love from new staff•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch to cap rookie season•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Catches one pass in loss•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Small offensive role in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Pettis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
12 breakout WR to target
Ben Gretch has made the case for avoiding running backs in the middle rounds. Here, he names...
-
WR Preview: AFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are grabbing...
-
WR Preview: NFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are turning...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Mack
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lindsay drops
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...