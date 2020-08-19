Gesicki said Thursday that having DeVante Parker and Preston Williams (knee) on the outside will allow him to see more beneficial matchups in 2020, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Gesicki could certainly benefit from matchups that will let him take advantage of his athletic gifts, assuming Parker and Williams are each able to build upon the relative success they enjoyed in 2019 and draw away defensive attention. For his part, Gesicki was serviceable last season while logging 51 catches for 570 yards and five scores, but his 57.3 percent catch rate and lack of broken tackles draw into question how much untapped upside he actually has. Of course, Gesicki was considered a raw prospect coming out of Penn State and plays arguably the most difficult position to adjust to at the NFL level. If he's able to take a step forward in Year 3, Gesicki could be positioned for a breakout campaign. The 24-year-old could also become a safety blanket for Tua Tagovailoa, if the quarterback eventually takes the field and defaults to the usual rookie tendency of leaning on his tight end.