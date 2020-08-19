Gesicki said Thursday that having DeVante Parker and Preston Williams (knee) on the outside will allow him to see more beneficial matchups in 2020, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Gesicki should certainly benefit from interior matchups that will let him take advantage of his rare athletic gifts, assuming Parker and Williams are each able to build upon the relative success both enjoyed in 2019. For his part, Gesicki was serviceable last season while logging 51 catches for 570 yards and five scores, but his 57.3 percent catch rate and lack of broken tackles are representative of the fact that he rarely exceeded expectations. Of course, Gesicki was considered a raw prospect coming out of Penn State, and at arguably the most difficult position to adjust to at the NFL level. If he's able to take a step forward Year 3, Gesicki could be well positioned for a breakout campaign. The 24-year-old could even potentially transform into a safety blanket for Tua Tagovailoa, if the quarterback eventually takes the field and defaults to the usual rookie tendency of leaning on his tight end.