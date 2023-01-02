Gesicki secured two of four targets for 18 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Patriots.

Gesicki recorded more than one catch for the first time since Week 10 and scored for the first time since Week 8 on Sunday, though his yardage total was still modest. The tight end's increased involvement was likely a product of Miami's conservative gameplan without Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) in the lineup, a trend that could repeat Week 18 at home against the Jets.