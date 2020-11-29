Gesicki caught two of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jets.

Gesicki salvaged his fantasy day with a score in the second quarter (his first since Week 3), but he's now logged five consecutive games with under 50 receiving yards. Still, the third-year tight end has also now drawn 15 targets over the last three weeks, so his involvement on offense has been encouraging. Whether Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) gets healthy in time to return Week 13 versus Cincinnati or Ryan Fitzpatrick draws another start, Gesicki's favorable matchup will make him a tempting streaming option.