The Dolphins fear Gesicki (shoulder) will miss at least one game, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.

Gesicki was injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Chiefs, finishing with five catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns. He appeared to be dealing with a lot of pain when he came off the field, and he wasn't able to rejoin the game. An MRI scheduled for Monday should give the Dolphins a better idea of how much time Gesicki will miss.