Gesicki secured eight of 11 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-28 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

During his rookie season in former head coach Adam Gase's offense, Gesicki bore little resemblance to the player that put up a combined 105 receptions, 1,242 yards and 14 touchdown receptions over his final two college seasons at Penn State. However, the third-year tight end began to pick up steam in the second half of last season, and Sunday, he single-handedly dispelled the notion that tight ends are doomed to minimal roles in coordinator Chan Gailey's scheme. Gesicki paced Miami in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and his one score came with 49 seconds remaining to bring the Dolphins within three points. It remains to be seen if Gesicki's stellar performance is an outlier, but he'll have a chance to quickly follow it up in a Week 3 road matchup against the Jaguars on Thursday night.