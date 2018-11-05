Gesicki did not catch his only target during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

Gesicki was the target of quarterback Brock Osweiler's only pass to the tight end position Week 9, but he failed to reel the ball in. The rookie has not put up a goose egg since Week 2, also a contest against the Jets, during which he was not targeted. Gesicki will look to bounce during Miami's tilt against Green Bay on Sunday, in which the Dolphins' passing offense will likely see more volume.