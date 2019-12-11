Gesicki was only able to bring in one of five targets for a gain of six yards during Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Jets.

Gesicki had a nice two games prior to Sunday's outing, totaling 107 yards and two touchdowns. He was unable to keep up pace against a Jets defense that makes it tough on tight ends with so much talent at safety. If there is a silver lining to Sunday's clunker, it's that Gesicki was targeted in the red zone three times, all three inside the 10-yard line, after notching just four red-zone targets all season. He'll look to convert some of those into touchdowns Sunday against the Giants' 26th-ranked pass defense.