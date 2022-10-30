Gesicki brought in three of four targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-27 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Gesicki checked in second in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, and he brought in his fourth touchdown grab of the season on an 11-yard catch late in the third quarter that proved to be the difference in the game for the Dolphins. The veteran tight end's involvement has picked up over the last three games after an uneven start to the campaign, as Gesicki now has a 12-134-2 line in that span. Gesicki's next opportunity to extend that streak comes against the Bears in a Week 9 road matchup.