Gesicki secured six of 12 targets for 82 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 38-35 overtime win against the Bengals on Sunday.

The second-year tight end was clicking with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday, recording scoring grabs of 31 and 13 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively. Gesicki has come to life after a mostly moribund first half of the season, as he's brought in 32 of 57 targets for 383 yards and four touchdowns over his last eight games. Gesicki will look to put a fitting stamp on his strong second half in a tough matchup against the Patriots in Week 17.