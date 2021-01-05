Gesicki caught five of ten targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 56-26 loss to the Bills.

Gesicki drew his third highest target total of the season during Sunday's blowout divisional loss, but he wasn't able to do much with his volume on a day that Tua Tagovailoa struggled mightily. The 25-year-old tight end and Tagovailoa will benefit from a full offseason to build up additional chemistry, as Gesicki is no doubt primed to return as one of Miami's pivotal offensive weapons in 2021. Through 15 appearances in 2020, Gesicki notched career-high marks in terms of catches (53), yards (703) and touchdowns (six) while drawing 85 targets.