Gesicki caught four of eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Giants.

Gesicki has cooled down after a two-game touchdown streak, totaling five catches for 53 yards in two games since. The second-year tight end has tantalizing physical gifts, but he's still trying to find consistency. Playing for a 3-11 Dolphins team doesn't help in that regard, though a prime matchup awaits Week 16 with the 1-13 Bengals coming to town.