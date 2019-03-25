General manager Chris Grier said the new coaching staff has spent a lot of time discussing how to best use Gesicki in 2019, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Selected at No. 42 overall in last year's draft, Gesicki played all 16 games (seven starts) as a rookie but managed just 22 catches for 202 yards on 32 targets. The quiet year was pretty typical for a rookie tight end -- even one with an impressive combination of college production and combine stats. Gesicki did come into the league facing serious questions about his blocking, and the Dolphins' signing of Dwayne Allen suggests they still have that same concern. Even so, the franchise's commitment to a rebuilding process should work in favor of the 23-year-old over his 29-year-old counterpart. It also doesn't hurt that the Dolphins lack a target hog at wide receiver and signed a quarterback (Ryan Fitzpatrick) who favors a risky approach.