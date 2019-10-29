Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Grabs two passes in loss
Gesicki caught two of three targets for 10 yards during Monday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers.
Monday's outing marked the third time in Gesicki's last five games that he was held to 15 or fewer yards. He has just one 50-yard game this season and has yet to score a touchdown. For all the accolades the former Penn-State product earned as an athletic freak ahead of the 2018 draft, he's struggled to establish himself on a team that isn't exactly full of top-notch weapons. Though he's a good red-zone target in theory, just two of his 25 targets this season have come in the red area. Don't expect much of a change Sunday, even against a struggling Jets squad.
