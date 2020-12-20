Gesicki (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, will work out prior to the contest before a call on his status is made, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While there was previously some pessimism about the tight end's availability, Rapoport suggests that Gesicki "improved enough during the week to have a real chance of playing" Week 15. The Dolphins kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET, so those considering Gesicki in their fantasy lineups will gain clarity on his status prior to the first wave of games Sunday.