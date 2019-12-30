Gesicki secured four of seven targets for 34 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Patriots.

Gesicki was held in check for the majority of Sunday's upset win, but he showed up with just 24 seconds remaining in the third quarter by beating cornerback Patrick Chung to reel in a game-winning touchdown pass. After being held without a score in his rookie season, Gesicki caught 51 of 89 targets for 570 yards and five touchdowns across 16 games in 2019. The Dolphins will work to further develop the ultra-athletic Penn State product as a red zone weapon with the 2020 season in mind.