Gesicki secured four of seven targets for 43 yards during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Gesicki was relatively productive in what proved to be a blowout loss to Tampa Bay, and he recorded his third game of the season with double-digit average yards per reception. The athletic tight end has drawn at least six targets in each of the last three games, and it's possible he could have Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) back in the lineup in time to face the Jaguars in Week 6.