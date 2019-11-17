Gesicki caught four of six passes for 18 total yards during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Bills.

Gesicki was targeted six times for the third consecutive contest Sunday, but -- unlike at other points this season -- he was unable to make the defense pay down field. The sophomore's stock is rising as there is an obvious concerted effort to get him the ball, but he's been too inconsistent to rely on with just two games of over 50 yards receiving and no scores this season. It'd be a surprise if he takes too much of a step forward against a very good Cleveland pass defense Sunday.