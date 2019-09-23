Gesicki caught all three targets for nine yards during Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cowboys.

Gesicki has only notched six catches for 51 yards without a touchdown through three games. The second-year tight end remains off the fantasy radars in most formats, though he could see increased targets Week 4 versus the Chargers with Albert Wilson (calf/hip) and Allen Hurns (concussion) both nursing injuries.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories