Gesicki secured one of two targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets.

Gesiki was working with Skylar Thompson under center for most of Sunday's divisional loss, but when the Dolphins deployed a trick play utilizing the tight end position at the goal line, it was Durham Smythe (hamstring) who scored. Even if one of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) or Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) are able to retake the field Week 6, Gesicki's usage makes him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. He has just one game this season with more than two catches.