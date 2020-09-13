Gesiki secured three of five targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 21-11 loss to the Patriots.

Gesicki's lackluster Week 1 production was in line with the rest of Miami's receiving corps, as no pass catcher managed to hit the 50-yard mark against New England. Nonetheless, it's encouraging that the third-year pro did account for every target thrown to the tight end position, with Durham Smythe mixing in as a blocker. Gesicki always possesses weekly touchdown upside, but he looks like a low-floor fantasy option heading into a Week 2 tilt against Buffalo's stout defense.