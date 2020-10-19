Gesicki failed to secure either of his two targets during Sunday's 24-0 win over the Jets.

Gesicki's total lack of involvement came, to the beguilement of fantasy managers, on a day where fellow tight ends Adam Shaheen (3-51-1) and Durham Smythe (1-2-1) both got into the end zone. The third-year pro now has four games this season with thirty or less receiving yards compared to just two breakout performances (130 yards and a score Week 2 and 91 yards Week 5). Gesicki is quietly shaping up to be a boom-or-bust fantasy option, though it's also worth noting that the Dolphins never had to play catch up during Sunday's blowout divisional win.