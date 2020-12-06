Gesicki brought in nine of 11 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 19-7 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

The third-year tight end led the Dolphins in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, with his catch tally also serving as a season high. Gesicki's fourth touchdown of the season -- his second in as many games -- capped off Miami's first second-half drive and was an ideal bonus to what was already a very strong effort for the Penn State product in both seasonal and daily PPR formats. Gesicki may be leaned on heavily once again in a Week 14 showdown against the Chiefs that figures to feature an aggressive offensive game plan for coach Brian Flores' squad.