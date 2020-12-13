Gesicki exited Sunday's game against the Chiefs with an apparent right shoulder injury, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Gesicki was tackled awkwardly near the sidelines, and he went down in clear pain before going directly to the locker room. Before his departure, Gesicki caught five passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns. It's yet another hit to the Dolphins' receiving weapons, as both DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant exited with leg injuries Sunday.