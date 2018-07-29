Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Impressing as a receiver in camp

Gesicki received his most extensive first-team work Sunday and shone as a pass catcher, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Gesicki lined up alongside fellow tight end MarQueis Gray in first-team reps, catching two touchdowns. The former Penn State star dominated the combine, posting elite numbers in each event to pair with his substantial college production. The second-round rookie has looked "exactly as advertised" as a receiver, according to tight ends coach Shane Day, who also praised Gesicki's growth as a blocker. "I'm very pleased with his blocking," Day said. "He's right where I would expect him to be as a rookie." Blocking was considered a shortcoming of Gesicki's coming out of college, so improvement in that area could give the athletic prospect a clear path to becoming a three-down player. Rookie tight ends generally don't have immediate fantasy value, but if Gesicki continues to impress in training camp he could garner late-round attention.