Gesicki (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
With Gesicki inactive, Adam Shaheen and Durham Smythe are in line to handle added tight end snaps Sunday, though neither of the two profile as high-percentage fantasy lineup options in Week 15.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Has chance to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Officially questionable•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Listed as limited Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Misses practice, as expected•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Expected to miss time, pending MRI•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Hurts shoulder Sunday•