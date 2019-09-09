Gesicki brought in two of six targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 59-10 loss to Baltimore.

Gesicki tied his second-highest career mark for receiving yards in a game but nonetheless failed to make a significant impact. The second-year tight end struggled with drops and hauling in errant throws from Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick, and he still did not look like an asset as a blocker. Expect Gesicki to continue receiving ample opportunity as he works to make use of his unique athleticism, but his fantasy impact will remain capped unless Miami's offense improves as a whole.