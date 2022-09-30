Gesicki secured two of four targets for 23 yards during Thursday's 27-15 loss to the Bengals.
Gesicki's 23 yards were actually his second highest single-game total of the season, and a harsh reminder for fantasy managers that the tight end's weekly floor has vanished. It's possible that Gesicki could have a higher ceiling during Week 5's divisional matchup versus the Jets, but that also heavily depends on whether Teddy Bridgewater or Tua Tagovailoa (neck/concussion) is on hand to helm Miami's offense.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Barely visible in win over Bills•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Bounces back in Week 2 win•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Targeted just once•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Trade rumors shut down•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch in preseason finale•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Subject of trade discussions•