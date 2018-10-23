Gesicki (shoulder) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The fact that Gesicki was on the field in any capacity offers some reassurance that his shoulder injury isn't a significant one, but his status for Week 8 could still be in some jeopardy due to the Dolphins playing on Thursday night. If available for the tilt with the Texans, Gesicki would likely work behind Nick O'Leary, who seems to have emerged as the team's top tight end over the past two games.

