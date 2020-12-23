Gesicki (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Practicing in a limited capacity wasn't enough to garner Gesicki clearance for Week 15, so his status for Saturday's road game against the Raiders remains murky. The top tight end may need to upgrade to a full session Thursday in order retake the field in Las Vegas. Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen will be in line for increased roles again if Gesicki can't go.
