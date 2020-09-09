Gesicki was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a glute injury, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Gesicki appears to have picked up the injury over the weekend, as he had previously been held out of Saturday's practice. The third-year tight end will have two more chances to practice fully and shed his injury tag before Sunday's season opener against New England, so there's not yet any reason for real concern about his Week 1 availability. With DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Preston Williams (knee) both also beginning the week as limited participants, it'll be worth Miami's entire top trio of pass catchers.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Back at practice Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Listed as No. 2 tight end•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Could see better matchups•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Hauls in clutch TD in finale•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: First career two-touchdown day•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Four catches in loss•