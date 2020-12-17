Gesicki (shoulder) was listed as limited in Thursday's walk-through practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
While Gesicki's listed upgrade is a positive indicator, it remains to be seen if he'll be cleared to play Sunday against the Patriots. Added clarity on his Week 15 status will arrive no later than Friday, but if he's unable to suit up this weekend, Adam Shaheen and Durham Smythe would see expanded duties in Miami's offense Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Misses practice, as expected•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Expected to miss time, pending MRI•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Hurts shoulder Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: High-volume day in win•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Ends scoring drought•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Modest numbers in Denver•