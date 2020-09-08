Gesicki is listed as the No. 2 tight end behind Durham Smythe on Miami's first unofficial depth chart, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Gesicki remains in line to handle the majority of receiving work at tight end for Miami, but his position on the first unofficial depth chart of the season could be an indication that the team intends to heavily utilize Smythe as a blocker during Sept. 13's season-opener against the Patriots. During last season's Week 17 finale against New England, Gesicki had four catches for 34 yards and a score. With DeVante Parker expected to again be shadowed by Stephon Gilmore, Gesicki could once more be in line to see beneficial matchups.