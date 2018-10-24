Though Gesicki (shoulder) was deemed a full participant during the Dolphins' walk-through practice Wednesday, he's listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Texans, Alain Poupart of the team's official site reports.

Fellow tight end A.J. Derby (foot) is also listed as questionable by the team. We'd be surprised if Gesicki wasn't available Thursday night, but his status is worth monitoring as the Dolphins' 8:20 ET kickoff approaches. Gesicki hauled in all three of his targets for a season-high 44 yards in Week 7 and if his shoulder doesn't impede him Thursday, the rookie's involvement in the Miami attack could continue to expand, with the team now missing wideouts Albert Wilson (hip/IR) and Kenny Stills (groin).