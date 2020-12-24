Gesicki (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Raiders after being listed as a limited practice participant this week.
Gesicki logged back-to-back limited sessions Thursday and Friday last week before being made inactive this past Sunday against the Patriots. If he's limited or out Saturday night, Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen would once again be in line for added tight end work in Week 16.
