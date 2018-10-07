Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Logs 23 yards in loss
Gesicki reeled in three of five targets for 26 yards during Miami's 27-17 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
Gesicki had a quiet day despite receiving the majority of tight ends snaps with A.J. Derby (foot) inactive. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill posted only 185 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a fumble, and it's will be difficult for Gesicki to achieve a more involved role in Miami's offense unless the team's passing game is able to take off at some point this season.
