Gesicki bought in his only target for five yard and fumble once during Miami's 27-24 loss to the Colts.

Gesicki fumbled late in the second quarter, ending Miami's attempt a at a two-minute drill on the first play of the drive. The rookie second-round pick has gone three straight games without recording more than one catch, and has surpassed 50 receiving yards just once this season. Gesicki remains an intriguing dynasty prospect, but is unlikely to achieve fantasy relevance this year.