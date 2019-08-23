Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Makes clutch catch
Gesicki caught all three of his targets for 59 total yards during Thursday's 22-7 win over the Jaguars.
Gesicki made the most of his opportunities Thursday, kickstarting the Miami offense with a 28-yard catch-and-run to set up the first of two second-quarter field goals and then slipping behind his defender for a 29-yard catch downfield on the way to Miami's touchdown drive to open the second half. The Dolphins are not short on potential at receiver, but Gesicki offers some unique athleticism at tight end and should play an intriguing role no matter who is throwing him passes. Offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea, who has spent the past decade in New England, probably has an idea or two on how to use a tight end of Gesicki's skillset.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play. It's attached to the same ankle...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...