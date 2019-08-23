Gesicki caught all three of his targets for 59 total yards during Thursday's 22-7 win over the Jaguars.

Gesicki made the most of his opportunities Thursday, kickstarting the Miami offense with a 28-yard catch-and-run to set up the first of two second-quarter field goals and then slipping behind his defender for a 29-yard catch downfield on the way to Miami's touchdown drive to open the second half. The Dolphins are not short on potential at receiver, but Gesicki offers some unique athleticism at tight end and should play an intriguing role no matter who is throwing him passes. Offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea, who has spent the past decade in New England, probably has an idea or two on how to use a tight end of Gesicki's skillset.