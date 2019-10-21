Gesicki caught all four of his targets for 41 yards during Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Gesicki has now logged two consecutive solid performances, having caught three passes for a career-high 51 yards Week 6. While the second-year pro's production isn't yet at a level that would have managers consider him as a weekly fantasy option, his 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame could eventually make him a quality red zone threat.