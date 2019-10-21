Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Makes impact in loss
Gesicki caught all four of his targets for 41 yards during Sunday's loss to the Bills.
Gesicki has now logged two consecutive solid performances, having caught three passes for a career-high 51 yards Week 6. While the second-year pro's production isn't yet at a level that would have managers consider him as a weekly fantasy option, his 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame could eventually make him a quality red zone threat.
