Gesicki secured one of two targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Packers.

Gesicki has combined for two catches for 29 yards in five games since Miami's bye in Week 11. Regardless of any athletic or big-play ability he's flashed in previous seasons, Gesicki can only be considered an extremely low-floor option heading into a Week 17 divisional clash against the Patriots. Outside of fantasy formats that start multiple tight ends, he's likely out of consideration for lineups.