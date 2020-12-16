Gesicki (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Gesicki is expected to miss time due to the shoulder injury he picked up in the fourth quarter of last weekend's loss to the Chiefs, so it doesn't come as any sort of surprise to see him absent from practice. The results of Gesicki's MRI should be disclosed prior to Sunday's game against the Patriots, but all signs currently point to Adam Shaheen and Durham Smythe splitting the workload at tight end.
