Gesicki caught four of five targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.
Gesicki's actually notched his third highest yardage total of the season in Denver, which is emblematic of the fact that outside of two 'boom' games (Weeks 2 and 5) the athletic tight end hasn't been too productive for fantasy purposes. Still, Gesicki has now gone three straight games with at least 40 yards and four targets, so he appears to have at least begun to manufacture a stable floor. He'll get a favorable road matchup against the Jets in Week 12.
