Gesicki caught two of three targets for 14 yards during Friday's 16-14 loss to Tampa Bay.

Gesicki's three targets came during a four-play span over two drives in the first half in which the Dolphins were clearly trying to get the sophomore tight end more involved. Lack of clarity at quarterback clearly hampers Gesicki and his fellow targets, but the pairing between Gesicki and the coaching staff that helped oversea Rob Gronkowski's peak remains tantalizing. As Gesicki grows in the offense, which he is reportedly doing already, expect for his unique athleticism to shine through.